Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against COVID-19 in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, April 5, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in a Friday broadcast urged the country's 1.3 billion people to switch off lights of their home at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday night and light candles, lamps and even use mobile torches standing in their balconies. Modi said that such a gesture will dispel the darkness created by the coronavirus and show that people are together in their fight against the epidemic. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)