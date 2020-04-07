  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/07 00:05
Cemetery workers in protective clothing bury a person at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)
Two police officers patrol an almost empty Red Square, with St. Basil's Cathedral, center, and Spasskaya Tower and the Kremlin Wall, right, at the tim...
Workers move a coffin with the body of a victim of coronavirus as others coffins are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue i...
Cooks prepare pasta at a soup kitchen at the San Cayetano church in Jose Leon Suarez neighborhood on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 3...
A resident wearing a mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus looks over barriers used to seal off a neighborhood in Wuhan in central Chi...
Homeless people stay at the Caledonian stadium downtown Pretoria, South Africa, April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by police in an effort to enforc...
An Israeli police officer wearing protective gear waits behind a door to detain ultra-Orthodox men as they pray in a synagogue because of the governme...
Ciro Orlando Gijon, 78, waits to apply for shelter at the Plaza de Toros de Acho bullring, in Lima, Peru, March 31, 2020. The mayor of Lima reported t...
A journalist records speakers at a press briefing following the arrival of the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, March 30...
Kashmiri volunteer packs disposable protective suit to be distributed free among different hospitals in Srinagar Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, Ap...
Maria Rivera, a 42-year-old seasonal worker, wears face mask to protect against coronavirus while collecting white asparagus from the field using lant...
Healthcare workers assist a COVID-19 patient at a library that was turned into an intensive care unit (ICU) at Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badal...
A general view a temporary field hospital set at Ifema convention and exhibition of in Madrid, Spain, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York....
Marcelo Gomez shouts to the press about poor living conditions at a hotel where he is being quarantined by the government in Buenos Aires, Argentina, ...
Volunteer women prepare fabric to sew bed sheets for hospitals, in a mosque in southern Tehran, Iran, April 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in La Paz, Bolivia, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)
A blind man and his musical partner play for tips in downtown Quito, Ecuador, April 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)
Balconies are illuminated with candles and torches to mark the country's fight against COVID-19 in Greater Noida, a suburb of New Delhi, India, April ...

Cemetery workers wore protective clothing as they conducted a burial in Brazil, a field of freshly dug graves awaiting more corpses. In Spain, a stockpile of caskets stood ready for burials or cremations.

In the last week, the coronavirus pandemic yielded images showing much of the world still frozen in place. But the business of death continued apace. A funeral home in Brooklyn, New York, that is normally equipped for 40 to 60 cases at a time was handling more than 180. A body lay wrapped in white plastic for a mortician.

Elsewhere, the fight to save the living pushed on. Health care workers in Spain toiled in a library that was turned into an intensive care unit, five figures in blue gowns clustered around a patient near a panel of medical machines. A hospital ship arrived in New York, bringing 1,000 more beds to ease the strain on the city's hospitals.

People hoping to evade the virus watched and worried. A masked man in Wuhan, China, where the disease first emerged, peered over barriers used to seal off a neighborhood. Ciro Orlando Gijon, 78, waited to apply for help after the mayor of Lima, Peru, reported that a bullring would offer shelter and balanced meals for some of the city’s homeless.