US changes course on mask recommendation

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As more research supports the idea that wearing a face mask can help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. has made a near about-face on its mask recommendations.

In the recent past, healthy people in the U.S. had been advised not to wear a face mask in public, as the practice had been considered ineffective in protecting them from the virus. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its recommendations on Friday (April 3) and is now suggesting that healthy people consider wearing them, particularly in situations where others may be in close proximity, Fox News reported.

During an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Friday, U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who had in the past urged healthy people to stop buying face masks, explained that what made the CDC and President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force adjust their recommendation was the revelation that asymptomatic individuals can also spread the virus. This may strike some as odd, given that asymptomatic spread has been a feature of news coverage of the virus from near the beginning.

Adams emphasized that the new mask recommendation merely augments social distancing and is not meant to replace it. He also recommends that people who wear a mask pay special attention to hand hygiene.

Dr. Marc Siegel, a professor at New York University School of Medicine, said on Fox News that recent research suggests the novel coronavirus is so contagious that even a short conversation can lead to transmission.

As if taking a cue from the U.S., Taiwan announced tighter mask measures, too. The island country will now require people to wear them when taking public transport or visiting public facilities.

Soon, Taiwan will announce new guidelines requiring masks for vendors at night markets, traditional markets, restaurant workers, and possibly even patrons, CNA reported.