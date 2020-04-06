TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Facebook announced on Monday (April 6) the inauguration of the COVID-19 Information Center (新冠病毒資訊中心) website, which will provide users with information from trusted health organizations as well as information about health management and actions to support family and friends.

Facebook said that the site contains the most updated COVID-19 information and has guidelines from national and global health organizations in 23 languages, according to CNA. The information center will also include the latest from Taiwan's Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC), the report said.

Facebook added that information provided by the website also includes effective measures to prevent the spread of the disease, actions to take when feeling ill, and tips on how to keep contact with other people when quarantined at home.