TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With thousands of Taiwanese having visited crowded tourist attractions over the Tomb Sweeping holiday, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Monday (April 6) that companies in the country should start introducing flexible working hours for their employees.

During the daily updates of Taiwan's coronavirus cases, Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that the Ministry of Interior (MOI) has started allowing its staff to arrive at the company at different times to minimize the risks of transmission clusters on public transportation. He said many government agencies are planning to take similar measures in the next few days.

According to New Talk, the MOI now gives its employees the liberty to arrive at the company between 7:30-9:30 a.m. and leave between 4:30-6:30 p.m. The ministry has also assembled an emergency response team to handle any coronavirus-related issues.

Chen said authorities were currently working on guidelines for companies to follow and will introduce them by the end of the week. He added that all companies, educational facilities, restaurants, and hotels should start running "working-from-home" simulations as well as distributing employees to off-site offices, reported Liberty Times.

As of Monday afternoon, Taiwan has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, the 86th highest in the world. However, medical experts have warned about a possible surge of coronavirus cases in Taiwan in the next two weeks, after travelers ventured to various tourist sites over the four-day holiday weekend.