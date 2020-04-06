  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan CECC to introduce guidelines for flexible working hours

Companies should disperse commuting employees to lower coronavirus risks: Taiwan health minister

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/06 17:33
Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung.

Taiwan Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With thousands of Taiwanese having visited crowded tourist attractions over the Tomb Sweeping holiday, Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Monday (April 6) that companies in the country should start introducing flexible working hours for their employees.

During the daily updates of Taiwan's coronavirus cases, Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) stated that the Ministry of Interior (MOI) has started allowing its staff to arrive at the company at different times to minimize the risks of transmission clusters on public transportation. He said many government agencies are planning to take similar measures in the next few days.

According to New Talk, the MOI now gives its employees the liberty to arrive at the company between 7:30-9:30 a.m. and leave between 4:30-6:30 p.m. The ministry has also assembled an emergency response team to handle any coronavirus-related issues.

Chen said authorities were currently working on guidelines for companies to follow and will introduce them by the end of the week. He added that all companies, educational facilities, restaurants, and hotels should start running "working-from-home" simulations as well as distributing employees to off-site offices, reported Liberty Times.

As of Monday afternoon, Taiwan has confirmed 373 cases of COVID-19, the 86th highest in the world. However, medical experts have warned about a possible surge of coronavirus cases in Taiwan in the next two weeks, after travelers ventured to various tourist sites over the four-day holiday weekend.

flexible working hours
CECC
Chen Shih-chung
MOI
working from home
coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
Taiwan
Wuhan coronavirus

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan police offer Singaporean woman shelter
Taiwan police offer Singaporean woman shelter
2020/04/05 21:54
Infection source in domestic transmission case likely identified: CECC
Infection source in domestic transmission case likely identified: CECC
2020/04/05 19:50
Disinfections conducted at major tourist hot spots
Disinfections conducted at major tourist hot spots
2020/04/05 19:40
Digestive symptoms first sign of coronavirus for some patients: Study
Digestive symptoms first sign of coronavirus for some patients: Study
2020/04/05 18:41
CNN lauds Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
CNN lauds Taiwan's handling of Wuhan coronavirus
2020/04/05 17:10