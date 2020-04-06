Train packed with passengers heading out for Qingming holiday. Train packed with passengers heading out for Qingming holiday. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — While the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is advising those persons who went on trips during the Qingming holiday to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days, a Taiwanese doctor is recommending those who stayed at home to avoid these excursionists during the same period.

As fears mount that the four-day Qingming Festival holiday may have led to a new wave of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 6) issued an advisory calling on all persons who had visited to crowded areas during the four-day holiday to begin 14 days of self-health management. These holidaymakers are advised to wear masks, wash hands frequently, monitor their temperature, and avoid public places as much as possible over the next 14 days.

The CECC stressed that in particular, anyone who had traveled to the Pingtung County beach resort town of Kenting or 10 other popular tourist spots announced in a text warning issued on Saturday (April 4), should notify their superiors at the schools or offices they are employed at and preferably work from home for the next two weeks. Those who believe they are developing symptoms of the disease are advised to don a mask, call 1922, and seek medical treatment immediately.

In response to concern from the public about which measures to follow after their vacation, Hsieh Tsung-hsueh (謝宗學), director of the Chung Shan Medical University Hospital's Department of Pediatric Emergency Care wrote five major steps to take after the holiday for ETtoday:

1. Strengthen personal hygiene habits

Wear a mask when going out, try not to touch any objects while outside, avoid touching one's eyes, and frequently wash hands.

2. Travelers should avoid interacting with others for 14 days

For those who went on a trip, avoid going to crowded or poorly ventilated places and try not to meet with relatives or friends for the next 14 days.

3. Non-travelers avoid those who went on trips for 14 days

For those who stayed at home, avoid people who went on trips during the holiday for the next 14 days.

4. Children should shower after class

Children should take a shower right after returning from school before engaging in any activities at home.

5. Heed the CECC's announcements

Pay close attention to all CECC policies and suggestions and cooperate in implementing them.