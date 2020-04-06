Francesco Di Bartolomeo, left, and Francesco select fish quality aboard Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning,... Francesco Di Bartolomeo, left, and Francesco select fish quality aboard Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020. Italy’s fishermen still go out to sea at night, but not as frequently in recent weeks since demand is down amid the country's devastating coronavirus outbreak. For one night, the Associated Press followed Pasquale Di Bartolomeo and his crew consisting of his brother Francesco and another fishermen, also called Francesco, on their trawler Marianna. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Buyers wear protective mask and respect safety distances as they attend an auction at the Silver Fish wholesale auction house, displayed on a television set in order to avoid overcrowding, in Fiumicino, Monday, March 30, 2020.

Buyers, in background, respect safety distance and wear protective mask during an auction in a wholesale fish market, in Fiumicino, Monday, March 30, 2020.

Workers, wearing protective masks, carry crates of fish to the Silver Fish wholesale auction house, at Fiumicino fishing port, on the outskirts of Rome Monday, March 30, 2020.

Fishermen, wearing protective masks, unload a boat at Fiumicino fishing port, in the outskirts of Rome Monday, March 30, 2020.

A fisherman, wearing a protective mask, unloads a boat at Fiumicino fishing port, in the outskirts of Rome Monday, March 30, 2020.

A fishing boat enters Fiumicino fishing port, on the outskirts of Rome Monday, March 30, 2020.

A man, wearing a protective mask, helps docking a fishing boat as it entered Fiumicino fishing port, in the outskirts of Rome Monday, March 30, 2020.

Francesco washes the deck of the Marianna fishing boat, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.

Pasquale Di Bartolomeo, left, and Francesco unload a fishing net aboard the trawler Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.

Francesco, right, and Francesco Di Bartolomeo, select fish aboard the trawler Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.

From left, Francesco Di Bartolomeo, his brother Pasquale and Francesco select fish aboard the trawler Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.

Francesco Di Bartolomeo, left, and Francesco select fish aboard the trawler Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, early Thursday morning, April 2, 2020.

Pasquale Di Bartolomeo stands in the cockpit of his fishing trawler Marianna, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, late Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Francesco selects fish aboard the trawler Marianna, early Thursday morning, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, April 2, 2020.

A fishing boat is seen from aboard the trawler Marianna, as it leaves Fiumicino port to go out at sea for a fishing trip, in the Tyrrhenian Sea, late Wednesday night, April 1, 2020.

An elderly man repairs a fishing net as an assistant holds up the net, on the empty dock of Fiumicino fishing port, on the outskirts of Rome, Monday, March 30, 2020. On Sundays, or any sunny day throughout the year, you can find several people strolling along, but since the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown and shut restaurants and cafés to stop the spread of Covid-19, the area is deserted, and apart from the water rippling against the quay, it is silent.

The sun rises as Francesco selects fish quality aboard Marianna, early Thursday morning, during a fishing trip in the Tyrrhenian Sea, April 2, 2020.

FIUMICINO, Italy (AP) — Italy’s fishermen still go out to sea at night, but not as frequently in recent weeks since demand is down amid the country's devastating coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, they are barely covering their expenses.

An elderly fisherman sits on the dock in the harbor at Fiumicino, a Rome suburb. He fixes a fishing net while waiting for trawlers to return from their night at sea. He and his assistant wear face masks to protect themselves against coronavirus, even though they are the only two people around.

On sunny days, people would normally be strolling along the wharf of this town near Rome's Leonardo da Vinci airport. But since the Italian government ordered a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of COVID-19, the area is practically deserted.

For one night, an Associated Press photographer accompanied fisherman Pasquale Di Bartolomeo and his two-man crew on their trawler, the Marianna. Their catch goes to the Silver Fish cooperative in Fiumicino for auction.

Di Bartolomeo has been a fisherman for 42 years. Before the lockdown, he’d go out to sea five nights a week. But that has decreased to three nights because the cooperative has suffered a 30%-40% drop in demand.

While supermarkets and fish shops can participate in the auctions, restaurants are closed during the lockdown, diminishing the demand for their catch.

Di Bartolomeo said going out three times a week isn't enough to make a profit and the earnings hardly cover boat maintenance costs and his employees' salaries.

The three fishermen work constantly through the night and into the daylight, pulling up their nets every two hours. They are full of fish, including bluefish, octopus, calamari, shrimp and the occasional angler. They select the fish, clean them and neatly put them in boxes for unloading once they return to shore.

The harbor is suddenly busy again for the few minutes it takes to unload the fish. The only sounds are the fishermen speaking to each other when the boat comes into port, engine still running, and the wheels of the trolley carrying the fish to the auction house. A television screen set up outside the auction house keeps buyers apart in keeping with government-ordered social-distancing measures.

When the catch reaches the auction room, all goes quiet again.

___

Beatrice Larco contributed from Rome.

___

Follow AP news coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak