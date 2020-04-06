TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese artist created this illustration portraying China's Chairman Xi Jinping (習近平) as being a remorseful bloodied butcher on China's national day of morning for its "martyrs" who perished during the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak in communist China.

On April 4, China held a national day of mourning to memorialize the unknown number of people who died as a result of the outbreak of COVID-19 in China over the past four months. Although China reports 81,987 infections and 3,331 deaths, the true number of deaths is believed to be far higher based on the number of urns ordered and accounts from directors of crematoriums in Wuhan running at full capacity, 24 hours a day for weeks.

Chinese citizens criticized the government for paying hush money to families of victims to make quick, understated funerals and dissuading large numbers of people gathering to honor their dead during Qingming (Tomb Sweeping) Festival, yet ordering them to take part in a national memorial. Beijing has also come under heavy criticism around the globe for being slow to acknowledge the highly contagious nature of the disease and being opaque about the full extent of the outbreak in China, with the global pandemic now reaching 1,274,975 infections and 69,501 deaths.

That same day, Chinese artist Qianci posted on his Twitter account (@GuoFans01) this illustration of Xi with his head bowed down and eyes closed and wearing a butcher's apron covered in blood as he clutches a butcher knife behind his back. In the background, China's crimson banner can be soon drooping as blood drips from it.

Qianci told Taiwan News that he was inspired to create the illustration because the "sinister" Chinese government "hid the epidemic." He titled the illustration simply "Memorial Day" (國殤日) and encouraged followers to share it on social media.



(Qianci illustration)