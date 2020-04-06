TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo will declare a state of emergency over the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) as early as Tuesday (April 7) to stop the situation in Japan from worsening.

As of Monday morning (April 6), Japan has recorded 3,654 coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 in Tokyo alone. As the number of infections continues to increase at an alarming rate, Abe has expressed his support for potential citywide lockdowns, particularly Tokyo and Osaka.

According to CNA, Abe believes that the disease poses a "grave danger" to both the Japanese people and economy and that a declaration of emergency is inevitable. The move, which is expected to be announced as early as Tuesday, will provide governors in hard-hit regions more authority to implement stay-at-home policies as well as cancel major events and public facilities.

Even though Japan has a relatively low number of coronavirus cases compared to many Western countries, the source of infection of many of its cases remains untraceable. On Sunday (April 5), Tokyo confirmed 143 new infections, once again breaking the single-day record for the Japanese capital, reported Liberty Times.