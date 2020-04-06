  1. Home
Former UFC champion bashes China for defective medical supplies

Conor McGregor calls China out for sending unusable supplies and ‘jacking’ price of protective equipment

  378
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/06 10:49
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor. (Twitter, Conor McGregor photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Irish professional mixed martial artist Conor McGregor on Saturday (April 4) lashed out at China for sending substandard medical supplies to his home country and called the behavior "ludicrously inhumane."

Following Friday's (April 3) reports that some personal protective equipment delivered from China was not fit for use by medical staff, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar took to Twitter to share his reaction. He exclaimed that it was "truly horrendous" that the Chinese government was not only providing defective medical supplies to Ireland but also "jacking [up]" the price of these items.

McGregor also criticized Irish politician Leo Varadkar for his plans to cooperate with China on coronavirus research. He urged Varadkar to withdraw the thanks he had previously offered to the Chinese government and said Ireland should produce its own medical equipment instead, reported Liberty Times.

The 31-year-old former UFC champion has been a vocal presence during the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and has posted inspirational videos to encourage all Irish to stay at home. He has also donated US$1.1 million to Irish hospitals in addition to US$1 million to a New York foundation that supports the families of frontline medical workers.
UFC
Conor McGregor
Ireland
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
medical supplies
China

