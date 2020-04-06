TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed 10 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Monday (April 6), bringing the total to 373.

During his daily press conference on Monday morning, Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed 10 new cases of the coronavirus. Out of these 10 new cases, Chen said that nine were imported, while one person had contracted the disease in Taiwan.

After thousands of people around Taiwan took trips, including to crowded tourist attractions, during the Qingming holiday, the CECC is concerned about an increase in new infections. Therefore, the CECC is advising those who traveled to crowded places during the holiday to undergo self-health management for 14 days.

The CECC emphasized that epidemic prevention safety in Taiwan requires everyone's cooperation so as to minimize the risk of transmission of the disease. It reminded the public to wash their hands properly, observe coughing etiquette, and keep a safe distance of 1.5 meters from others indoors and 1 meter outdoors.

If a person is unable to maintain said social distance, they are advised to wear a mask. When taking public transportation, passengers are also advised to wear a mask and cooperate with temperature measurement procedures, with those refusing to do so being subject to a fine of up to NT$15,000 (US$495).

Those who believe they are developing symptoms of the disease are advised to don a mask, call 1922, and seek medical treatment immediately. Patients are also asked to proactively provide a history of recent travel and contact for physicians. After visiting a clinic or hospital, they are advised to isolate themselves at home.