Barbara Streisand lauds Taiwan for success fighting off coronavirus

Streisand praises Taiwan's 'aggressive action' for fending off the worst of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/06 10:16
Barbara Streisand (left), Tsai Ing-wen (right). 

Barbara Streisand (left), Tsai Ing-wen (right).  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Renown American singer and actress Barbara Streisand on Sunday (April 5) praised Taiwan for its handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

In a tweet released on Sunday, Streisand wrote that despite its close proximity to communist China and frequent flights from Wuhan, Taiwan has managed to "stave off the worst" of the COVID-19 pandemic. She pointed out that as of that day, Taiwan only had 350 confirmed cases and five deaths, and that most schools and businesses remain open.

In a follow-up tweet below, Streisand cited Dr. Jason Wang, the former project manager for Taiwan’s National Health Insurance Reform Task-force, as saying that Taiwan was able to accomplish this through "aggressive action."

She then posted a view interview with Wang in which he stated that as early as Jan. 1, Taiwan had sent the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) personnel to check symptoms and signs of passengers arriving from Wuhan and took "aggressive action." He said that Taiwan then stopped all flights from Wuhan and Level 3 alert areas, and those who had already arrived from those areas were told to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Later that day, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) released a tweet in which she said it was "encouraging" that Streisand had voiced support for Taiwan's "proactive approach" to battling the outbreak. She added that the country is "more than willing to share" its experiences in containing the disease with the world.

One hour later, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also released a tweet stating that Taiwan is "flattered" by her praise of Taiwan's work to contain the virus. It then cited her 1976 film "A Star is Born" in saying that the "sky's the limit when like-minded partners come together & inspire one another to greater heights."
