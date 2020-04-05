All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 70 44 14 12 100 227 174 22-4-9 22-10-3 14-6-3 Tampa Bay 70 43 21 6 92 245 195 22-10-2 21-11-4 18-5-1 Toronto 70 36 25 9 81 238 227 18-9-7 18-16-2 12-8-2 Florida 69 35 26 8 78 231 228 17-14-4 18-12-4 11-8-2 Montreal 71 31 31 9 71 212 221 14-17-6 17-14-3 9-13-2 Buffalo 69 30 31 8 68 195 217 20-11-4 10-20-4 10-12-2 Ottawa 71 25 34 12 62 191 243 18-13-6 7-21-6 9-9-5 Detroit 71 17 49 5 39 145 267 12-23-2 5-26-3 9-13-1

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 69 41 20 8 90 240 215 18-10-5 23-10-3 11-12-2 Philadelphia 69 41 21 7 89 232 196 25-6-4 16-15-3 16-4-4 Pittsburgh 69 40 23 6 86 224 196 23-8-4 17-15-2 8-6-3 Carolina 68 38 25 5 81 222 193 19-12-2 19-13-3 8-12-1 Columbus 70 33 22 15 81 180 187 20-12-4 13-10-11 10-7-5 N.Y. Islanders 68 35 23 10 80 192 193 20-9-6 15-14-4 11-7-4 N.Y. Rangers 70 37 28 5 79 234 222 18-16-2 19-12-3 14-8-0 New Jersey 69 28 29 12 68 189 230 13-11-10 15-18-2 9-10-2

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 71 42 19 10 94 225 193 23-7-5 19-12-5 15-7-2 Colorado 70 42 20 8 92 237 191 18-9-6 24-11-2 10-8-2 Dallas 69 37 24 8 82 180 177 19-12-3 18-12-5 12-9-3 Winnipeg 71 37 28 6 80 216 203 20-14-3 17-14-3 11-6-4 Nashville 69 35 26 8 78 215 217 17-14-4 18-12-4 12-7-1 Minnesota 69 35 27 7 77 220 220 19-11-5 16-16-2 8-10-1 Chicago 70 32 30 8 72 212 218 16-14-4 16-16-4 7-12-3

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 71 39 24 8 86 227 211 22-11-4 17-13-4 15-6-2 Edmonton 71 37 25 9 83 225 217 17-11-6 20-14-3 11-9-4 Calgary 70 36 27 7 79 210 215 16-13-4 20-14-3 13-10-1 Vancouver 69 36 27 6 78 228 217 22-9-4 14-18-2 11-8-1 Arizona 70 33 29 8 74 195 187 17-12-4 16-17-4 11-8-4 Anaheim 71 29 33 9 67 187 226 16-15-5 13-18-4 9-10-2 Los Angeles 70 29 35 6 64 178 212 19-13-2 10-22-4 10-13-1 San Jose 70 29 36 5 63 182 226 17-17-2 12-19-3 11-11-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, ppd

St. Louis at Colorado, ppd

Winnipeg at Arizona, ppd

Carolina at Boston, ppd

Montreal at Toronto, ppd

New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Buffalo, ppd

Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd

Tampa Bay at Detroit, ppd

Washington at Florida, ppd

Minnesota at Nashville, ppd

Edmonton at Calgary, ppd

Vegas at Vancouver, ppd

Anaheim at San Jose, ppd

Dallas at Los Angeles, ppd

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled