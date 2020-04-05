NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|a-Boston
|70
|44
|14
|12
|100
|227
|174
|22-4-9
|22-10-3
|14-6-3
|a-Tampa Bay
|70
|43
|21
|6
|92
|245
|195
|22-10-2
|21-11-4
|18-5-1
|m-Washington
|69
|41
|20
|8
|90
|240
|215
|18-10-5
|23-10-3
|11-12-2
|m-Philadelphia
|69
|41
|21
|7
|89
|232
|196
|25-6-4
|16-15-3
|16-4-4
|m-Pittsburgh
|69
|40
|23
|6
|86
|224
|196
|23-8-4
|17-15-2
|8-6-3
|Carolina
|68
|38
|25
|5
|81
|222
|193
|19-12-2
|19-13-3
|8-12-1
|a-Toronto
|70
|36
|25
|9
|81
|238
|227
|18-9-7
|18-16-2
|12-8-2
|Columbus
|70
|33
|22
|15
|81
|180
|187
|20-12-4
|13-10-11
|10-7-5
|N.Y. Islanders
|68
|35
|23
|10
|80
|192
|193
|20-9-6
|15-14-4
|11-7-4
|N.Y. Rangers
|70
|37
|28
|5
|79
|234
|222
|18-16-2
|19-12-3
|14-8-0
|Florida
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|231
|228
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|11-8-2
|Montreal
|71
|31
|31
|9
|71
|212
|221
|14-17-6
|17-14-3
|9-13-2
|Buffalo
|69
|30
|31
|8
|68
|195
|217
|20-11-4
|10-20-4
|10-12-2
|New Jersey
|69
|28
|29
|12
|68
|189
|230
|13-11-10
|15-18-2
|9-10-2
|Ottawa
|71
|25
|34
|12
|62
|191
|243
|18-13-6
|7-21-6
|9-9-5
|Detroit
|71
|17
|49
|5
|39
|145
|267
|12-23-2
|5-26-3
|9-13-1
|c-St. Louis
|71
|42
|19
|10
|94
|225
|193
|23-7-5
|19-12-5
|15-7-2
|c-Colorado
|70
|42
|20
|8
|92
|237
|191
|18-9-6
|24-11-2
|10-8-2
|p-Vegas
|71
|39
|24
|8
|86
|227
|211
|22-11-4
|17-13-4
|15-6-2
|p-Edmonton
|71
|37
|25
|9
|83
|225
|217
|17-11-6
|20-14-3
|11-9-4
|c-Dallas
|69
|37
|24
|8
|82
|180
|177
|19-12-3
|18-12-5
|12-9-3
|Winnipeg
|71
|37
|28
|6
|80
|216
|203
|20-14-3
|17-14-3
|11-6-4
|p-Calgary
|70
|36
|27
|7
|79
|210
|215
|16-13-4
|20-14-3
|13-10-1
|Nashville
|69
|35
|26
|8
|78
|215
|217
|17-14-4
|18-12-4
|12-7-1
|Vancouver
|69
|36
|27
|6
|78
|228
|217
|22-9-4
|14-18-2
|11-8-1
|Minnesota
|69
|35
|27
|7
|77
|220
|220
|19-11-5
|16-16-2
|8-10-1
|Arizona
|70
|33
|29
|8
|74
|195
|187
|17-12-4
|16-17-4
|11-8-4
|Chicago
|70
|32
|30
|8
|72
|212
|218
|16-14-4
|16-16-4
|7-12-3
|Anaheim
|71
|29
|33
|9
|67
|187
|226
|16-15-5
|13-18-4
|9-10-2
|Los Angeles
|70
|29
|35
|6
|64
|178
|212
|19-13-2
|10-22-4
|10-13-1
|San Jose
|70
|29
|36
|5
|63
|182
|226
|17-17-2
|12-19-3
|11-11-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division
Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, ppd
St. Louis at Colorado, ppd
Winnipeg at Arizona, ppd
Carolina at Boston, ppd
Montreal at Toronto, ppd
New Jersey vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Buffalo, ppd
Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd
Tampa Bay at Detroit, ppd
Washington at Florida, ppd
Minnesota at Nashville, ppd
Edmonton at Calgary, ppd
Vegas at Vancouver, ppd
Anaheim at San Jose, ppd
Dallas at Los Angeles, ppd
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled