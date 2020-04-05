A likely source of infection has been identified for a domestically infected Wuhan coronavirus patient who was confirmed on Saturday, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Sunday.

The man in his 40s, Taiwan's 352nd case, was found to have met up for drinks with the country's 301st case for about an hour on March 21,said Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who also heads the CECC. The 301st case, a Taiwanese man in his 30s, was confirmed positive for coronavirus on March 30, after returning from a holiday in the United States from Feb. 20 to March 2, and started showing symptoms on March 6, including a cough, fever, headache, shortness of breath and pneumonia, CECC records showed.

The 352nd case, who did not have a recent history of overseas travel, started showing symptoms, including a fever, and loss of smell and taste on March 30 before he was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Saturday, CECC records showed.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese man in his 60s, who was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Sunday after returning from work in the U.S.from Feb. 23 to March 17, was deemed to be the likely source of infection of his wife, case No. 343, CECC records showed. Case No. 343, a woman in her 60s, had no recent history of overseas travel and was confirmed as infected on Friday after she developed body aches, a cough, and a runny nose on March 20, CECC records note.

As of April 6, Taiwan coronavirus cases totalled 373, since the virus emerged from China at the end of last year, according to the CECC statistics.