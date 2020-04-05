Amid the the coronavirus (COVID-19)pandemic, daily passenger volume at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport dropped to 961 Saturday, the lowest since the airport began commercial operations 41 years ago, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Sunday.

As COVID-19 continues to spread, 389 passengers departed from and 572 arrived at the country's main gateway on Saturday, the first time the daily number of passengers handled by the airport has fallen below 1,000, the National Immigration Agency (NIA) said Sunday.

Since the daily number of passengers at the airport fell below 10,000 on March 20, daily traffic has continued to decline due totighter travel restrictions and quarantine measures imposed in Taiwan and other countries to stop the spread of the virus,according to the NIA.

On the preceding three days, the airport handled 2,130 passengers on April 1, 2,163 on April 2 and 1,423 on April 3,according to NIA statistics.