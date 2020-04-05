TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An eight-year-old girl and her father, surnamed Hu, donated 70 face masks to police in Keelung on Saturday (April 4).

Holding her father’s hand, the girl sheepishly walked into the Nuannuan Police Station, where they expressed their intention to donate the masks to police. “Thanks for the hard work. Look out for your safety, and be careful,” the girl said. Her words touched every police officer at the station, according to CNA.

As police are among those at higher risk of being exposed to the Wuhan coronavirus, face masks have become indispensable in their day-to-day operations.

Nuannuan Police Station chief Hsu Yong-huang (徐永煌) told CNA that Hu stood in line in front of the drugstore every week to purchase masks for his family members. Hsu thanked the man and his daughter for their generous donation.

Hu, 40, told police that he had refrained from taking his family on vacation, as the infections curve has not come down yet. He said that after seeing the news about quarantine evaders traveling around the country, his daughter suggested that they donate what masks they could spare to the police to thank them for their hard work during the fight against the pandemic.