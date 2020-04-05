TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — With the curve of COVID-19 infections showing no sign of flattening, the Taipei City Government has announced that beginning April 9, every person entering facilities under its jurisdiction must wear a face mask and have their temperature checked or be denied entry, CNA reported on Saturday (April 4).

The city government pointed out that these facilities include Taipei City Hall, the Songde building, the Department of Transportation's Traffic Adjudication Office, and all district offices, police stations, municipal libraries, agencies and community service centers under the Department of Social Welfare.

The announcement also applies to the Taipei Confucius Temple and Taipei Mortuary Services Office of the Department of Civil Affairs, the Department of Labor employment services offices, and the Department of Education's Taipei Astronomical Museum and Taipei City Youth Development Office.

Visitors who are not wearing a mask will be asked to leave; if they insist on entering, they will be videotaped and later face a fine in accordance with the law, the city government said.