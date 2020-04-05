TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 5) announced 8 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country's total to 363.

During a daily press conference Sunday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 8 new cases of COVID-19, including four males and four females. All of the new cases were imported.

The latest imported cases, who range in age from their 30s to their 60s, arrived in Taiwan between March 14 and April 2 and began displaying symptoms of the coronavirus between March 18 and 28. The patients had traveled to the following countries before returning to Taiwan: the U.S., the UK, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Morocco.

Chen pointed out that one of the new patients, case No. 356, is the husband of domestic case No. 343, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday (April 3) with an unidentified source of infection. Chen said case No. 356 returned to Taiwan from a U.S. business trip on March 17, but has not shown any symptoms.