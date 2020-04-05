  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan reports 8 new coronavirus infections, bringing total to 363

Central Epidemic Command Center says all new cases were imported

  352
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/05 14:20
Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. (Youtube screenshot)

Health Minister Chen Shih-chung. (Youtube screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (April 5) announced 8 more confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the country's total to 363.

During a daily press conference Sunday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced 8 new cases of COVID-19, including four males and four females. All of the new cases were imported.

The latest imported cases, who range in age from their 30s to their 60s, arrived in Taiwan between March 14 and April 2 and began displaying symptoms of the coronavirus between March 18 and 28. The patients had traveled to the following countries before returning to Taiwan: the U.S., the UK, Austria, the Czech Republic, and Morocco.

Chen pointed out that one of the new patients, case No. 356, is the husband of domestic case No. 343, who tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday (April 3) with an unidentified source of infection. Chen said case No. 356 returned to Taiwan from a U.S. business trip on March 17, but has not shown any symptoms.
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
infections
CECC
Chen Shih-chung

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan to add 7 days of self-monitoring to 14 days of home quarantine or home isolation
Taiwan to add 7 days of self-monitoring to 14 days of home quarantine or home isolation
2020/04/04 19:45
Taiwan thanks Japan and India for helping 25 citizens leave India and Fiji
Taiwan thanks Japan and India for helping 25 citizens leave India and Fiji
2020/04/04 19:12
China mourns Wuhan virus dead
China mourns Wuhan virus dead
2020/04/04 15:49
Taiwan issues warning against visiting popular beaches
Taiwan issues warning against visiting popular beaches
2020/04/04 14:52
Taiwan adds 7 coronavirus patients to reach 355 cases
Taiwan adds 7 coronavirus patients to reach 355 cases
2020/04/04 14:17