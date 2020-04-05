Cool weather with intermittent showers can be expected in parts of northern and northeastern Taiwan throughout Sunday (April 5), as the nation continues to be under the influence of northeasterly winds and a wet weather system coming from southern China, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



The weather front and the wet weather system are expected to keep daytime highs at 18-22 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan, 26-28 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, and 22-26 degrees in Hualien and Taitung in the east.



However, nighttime temperatures will range between 16 and 17 degrees in the north and northeast and 18-20 degrees in other areas of Taiwan.



Showers or thundershowers will likely occur in the northern half of Taiwan in the afternoon, with sporadic precipitation expected for the rest of the country, according to the CWB.



Strong winds are forecast for areas north of southern Taiwan's Tainan, eastern Taiwan, the Hengchun Peninsula in the south, and the Penghu, Kinmen and Matsu islands, the bureau said.



In addition, the bureau urged people engaged in water activities in Keelung and the north coast areas to exercise caution as big waves can be expected in those areas.



Meanwhile, as of 10 a.m. Sunday, the air quality in Yilan, Hualien and Taitung in eastern Taiwan was rated as good on Sunday, while the air quality in the west, as well as the outlying Kinmen and Penghu islands, was rated as moderate, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).



However, in the outlying Matsu Islands, the index was flashing an orange alert, indicating unhealthy air for sensitive groups, the EPA said.