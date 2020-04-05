  1. Home
Mexico seeks to build ventilators as cases rise to 1,890

By  Associated Press
2020/04/05 09:35
Sexual workers stand in line as they wait to receive a monetary incentive offered by the mayor to stay home in a measure to curb the spread of the new...
Caution tape is looped around park benches to discourage people from sitting on them in the main plaza of Coyoacan, in Mexico City, Saturday, April 4,...
A man pays for a refreshment through a plastic screen, used as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Mexico City, Saturda...
Municipal employees, wearing protective gear, disinfect an area of a public park as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, in...
A municipal employee closes off access to the main plaza of Coyoacan, in Mexico City, Saturday, April 4, 2020. Mexico has started taking tougher measu...
A police officer, wearing a protective face mask, steps into a sanitizing tunnel as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, as...
A municipal employee, wearing protective gear, walks across a basketball court closed as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronaviru...
Sexual workers, wearing protective face masks, stand in line as they wait to receive a monetary incentive offered by the mayor to stay home in a measu...
A municipal employee loops caution tape around park benches to discourage people from sitting on them in the main plaza of Coyoacan, in Mexico City, S...
A municipal employee, wearing protective gear, disinfect an area of a Coyoacan public park as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coron...

Mexico’s president said Saturday that his government hopes to build ventilators domestically, as coronavirus cases rose to 1,890 and officials reported 79 deaths so far in the pandemic.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Mexico also is seeking to buy up to 5,000 ventilators abroad. But, he added, “we are testing prototypes to manufacture ventilators in our country, and do it soon.”

Mexico also faces a shortage of specialized doctors, and has gone on a recruitment campaign to train and get more qualified people working.

But López Obrador said he would try to avoid government budget deficits in coping with the spread of the coronavirus and in dealing with the economic damage from the pandemic.