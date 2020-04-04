TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Due to the rising number of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections, people who end their 14 days of home isolation or home quarantine will have to add seven days of self-monitoring, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) decided Saturday (April 4).

According to the latest statistics, on Friday (April 3), there were 2,500 people in home quarantine and 33,000 in home isolation, with people ending the process at a rate of 2,000 to 3,000 per day, CNA reported.

However, the number of cases of people seeking medical treatment and being tested positive for the coronavirus after ending their 14 days of isolation had been increasing, said CECC chief and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中).

The health authorities would also take a closer look at symptoms for the coronavirus during the home isolation or home quarantine period. On Saturday, the CECC added diarrhea as a potential symptom to a list already including fever, chills, a dry cough, and a loss of the senses of smell and taste.

During the added seven days of self-monitoring, people were advised to avoid visiting crowded locations and to wear a mask outside the home at all times.

Earlier Saturday, the CECC announced that seven more people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, taking the total for Taiwan to 355, including five deaths.

