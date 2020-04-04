File photo of conference delegates posing in front of a picture of a Fijian island File photo of conference delegates posing in front of a picture of a Fijian island (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) thanked Japan and India Saturday (April 4) for helping 25 citizens leave India and Fiji amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

A total of 17 Taiwanese who had been stuck in India due to that country’s three-week lockdown had left and arrived in Taiwan on April 1, 3 and 4 with help from Japan, CNA reported. Another eight Taiwanese also succeeded in leaving the Pacific island state of Fiji with assistance from MOFA.

The evacuation from India occurred with help from the Japanese embassy there, which had asked Japanese airlines to allow Taiwanese citizens to take up empty seats. The Taiwanese took the flights to Tokyo and transited there to reach Taiwan, MOFA said.

Due to a recent extension of restrictions for foreign arrivals in Japan, Fiji Airways first canceled its flights to Tokyo, stranding the Taiwanese on the island. However, consultations between the three countries led to a resolution, with the airline organizing a special flight which carried the eight Taiwanese to Japan, according to MOFA.

The ministry said it would continue to pay attention to the needs of Taiwanese citizens overseas wishing to return home during the coronavirus pandemic.

