Eating and drinking on trains will be banned from April 5 Eating and drinking on trains will be banned from April 5 (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Beginning Sunday (April 5), the Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) and the Taiwan High Speed Rail Corporation (THSRC) will ban eating and drinking on their trains to prevent Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

Passengers will have to wear masks all through their journey, while the new measure also means that food items such as lunchboxes and beverages will no longer be available on the trains, CNA reported Saturday (April 4). While stores inside railway stations will still be allowed to sell food products, travelers have been asked not to consume them during their journey.

Passengers who had already ordered food online were requested to go and ask for their money back at the station before boarding the train or from staff on board.

The change was a result of a decision by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), which manages the campaign against the virus. On Saturday, it announced Taiwan had recorded a total of 355 coronavirus patients, including five earlier deaths.