Measuring the temperature of visitors at the Taipei Zoo Measuring the temperature of visitors at the Taipei Zoo (CNA photo)

All members of the public must wear a face mask when visiting government facilities and offices in Taipei from April 9, or be turned away, the city government announced Saturday.

In addition to City Hall and public libraries, other facilities in Taipei implementing the new rule include all community service centers operated by the city's Social Welfare Department, as well as the Department of Civil Affairs' mortuary services office, Department of Labor employment service stations, and the Taipei Astronomical Museum, which is operated by the Department of Education.

To help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, visitors to these premises will also have their temperature checked at the entrance, the city government said.

Anyone refusing to comply with the regulations will be barred from entering, it added. (By Liu Chien-pang and Ko Lin)