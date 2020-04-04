The owner of the car posted a picture online of the boy taking a breathalyzer test The owner of the car posted a picture online of the boy taking a breathalyzer test (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police came under fire Saturday (April 4) for breathalyzing a five-year-old boy after he had accidentally crashed his bicycle into a stationary car.

The owner of the car, a white Tesla Model 3 he had only owned for one month, posted a picture of the alcohol test online. After drawing criticism for the photo, he said he had wanted to show how responsible the little boy was, because not only had he not run away, but he had also come forward for the breathalyzer test, the Liberty Times reported.

Police in the Taichung City district of Wufeng initially defended their action saying all individuals involved in a traffic accident had to be checked for alcohol, even those “driving slow vehicles,” such as a child’s bicycle. Later, they said that in future, the officer at the scene of such an accident could be flexible in reaching a decision about any children involved.

The owner of the car said he had reached an agreement with the boy’s parents, who live next door, about the repairs of the car.

Some netizens slammed the police for breathalyzing a child, while others said it would serve as an example telling children they should pay attention, even while riding a bicycle.

