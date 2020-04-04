TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (April 4) took the unprecedented step of texting a nationwide warning advising people not to travel to the beach resort of Kending in Pingtung County and to 10 other popular destinations, due to the danger of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) infections.

With the country in the middle of the four-day Tomb Sweeping Holiday, shopping malls in the capital Taipei were almost deserted, but pictures emerged of crowds jamming the streets of Kending, a small town near Taiwan’s southernmost tip popular for its sandy beaches.

“If you haven’t gone there yet, don’t go,” CECC chief and Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a news conference in Taipei. The first of two text messages also named the Alishan forest, and several night markets, temples, harbors and national scenic areas as places to avoid. People should keep a “social distance” of 1.5 meter inside and 1 m outside, the text reminded recipients.

A second message advised against visiting the part of Pingtung County south of Nanzhou Township, warning that sights in the Kending area were already crowded, CNA reported.

On Saturday, the CECC announced that seven more people had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, taking the total for Taiwan to 355.

