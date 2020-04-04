China mourns Wuhan virus dead

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China commemorated those who lost their lives to Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday (April 4).

China's State Council announced on Friday the country would fly the national flag at half-mast in Beijing's Tiananmen Square and across the nation. All recreational programs were to be suspended and a three-minute silence at 10 a.m. would be held as a mark of respect for those who had died of COVID-19.

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Premier Li Keqiang (李克強), and other Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leaders were present at the Beijing event.

According to China's official figures, new confirmed daily cases have been in double figures over the past weeks, signaling the epidemic may be lessening. However, new infections and in particular asymptomatic infections, means there is presently no end in sight.

Wuhan's epidemic command center announced on April 1 that city communities should continue to restrict the movement of residents, and continue to take temperatures at all checkpoints, after the city lockdown ends on April 8. Reinfection and a rising number of imported cases appear to be the main problem for Chinese authorities.

However, there are many critics of the CCP regime and its handling of the pandemic.

"Today is the perfect day for public mourning, as the authorities have been censoring voices and articles on the Internet and turning them into 404 pages [page-not-found notifications in browsers; 404 also signifies April 4] over the past two months. The whole world will know how the CCP shut our mouths," a Wuhan resident told RFA.



Chinese media home pages are in black and white on April 4 to commemorate COVID-19 deaths. (Sohu.com screenshot)