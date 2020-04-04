  1. Home
Trump fires watchdog who handled Ukraine complaint

By MARY CLARE JALONICK , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/04 10:40
President Donald Trump listens during a briefing about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Friday, April 3, 202...

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has fired the intelligence watchdog who handled the complaint that triggered his impeachment.

Trump informed the Senate intelligence committee Friday of his decision to fire Michael Atkinson, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.