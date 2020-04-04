EU calls on Taiwan to abolish death penalty

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The European External Action Service (EEAS) released a statement on April 3, opposing Taiwan's latest execution, of Weng Jen-hsien (翁仁賢), who burned six people to death during the Lunar New Year’s Eve holiday in February 2016.

In the statement, the EEAS condemned Wen's crime and sympathized with the families of his victims. It went on to emphasize its opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.

"The European Union (EU) believes that the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity," the EEAS said. It called on Taiwan to abolish the death penalty.

Many states in Asia still practice capital punishment. China reportedly executed thousands of criminals per year, while Iran has public executions, hanging, and stoning.