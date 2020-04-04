New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Apr
|222.25
|222.30
|220.75
|221.00 Down 2.30
|May
|222.05
|223.15
|218.25
|219.25 Down 2.60
|Jun
|221.15
|222.70
|219.05
|219.55 Down 2.65
|Jul
|223.00
|223.65
|218.90
|219.65 Down 2.70
|Aug
|222.85
|222.85
|220.05
|220.05 Down 2.75
|Sep
|222.95
|224.05
|219.55
|220.10 Down 2.80
|Oct
|220.50
|220.50
|220.50
|220.50 Down 2.80
|Nov
|220.80 Down 2.80
|Dec
|223.80
|224.60
|220.20
|220.90 Down 2.80
|Jan
|221.50
|221.50
|221.30
|221.30 Down 2.80
|Feb
|221.65 Down 2.80
|Mar
|221.65
|221.70
|221.00
|221.65 Down 2.80
|Apr
|222.40
|222.40
|222.05
|222.05 Down 2.85
|May
|224.80
|224.80
|222.30
|222.30 Down 2.90
|Jun
|222.70 Down 2.90
|Jul
|223.00 Down 2.80
|Aug
|223.45 Down 2.80
|Sep
|223.65 Down 2.70
|Oct
|223.95 Down 2.80
|Nov
|224.45 Down 2.80
|Dec
|224.50 Down 2.80
|Jan
|224.90 Down 2.80
|Feb
|225.20 Down 2.60
|Mar
|225.30 Down 2.85
|May
|225.65 Down 2.85
|Jul
|226.05 Down 2.85
|Sep
|226.65 Down 2.85
|Dec
|226.90 Down 2.85
|Mar
|227.30 Down 2.85
|May
|227.55 Down 2.85
|Jul
|227.85 Down 2.85
|Sep
|228.10 Down 2.85
|Dec
|231.00 Down 2.85
|Mar
|231.05 Down 2.85
|May
|231.10 Down 2.85
|Jul
|231.15 Down 2.85
|Sep
|231.20 Down 2.85
|Dec
|231.25 Down 2.85
|Mar
|231.30 Down 2.85