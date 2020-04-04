  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/04 03:17

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Apr 222.25 222.30 220.75 221.00 Down 2.30
May 222.05 223.15 218.25 219.25 Down 2.60
Jun 221.15 222.70 219.05 219.55 Down 2.65
Jul 223.00 223.65 218.90 219.65 Down 2.70
Aug 222.85 222.85 220.05 220.05 Down 2.75
Sep 222.95 224.05 219.55 220.10 Down 2.80
Oct 220.50 220.50 220.50 220.50 Down 2.80
Nov 220.80 Down 2.80
Dec 223.80 224.60 220.20 220.90 Down 2.80
Jan 221.50 221.50 221.30 221.30 Down 2.80
Feb 221.65 Down 2.80
Mar 221.65 221.70 221.00 221.65 Down 2.80
Apr 222.40 222.40 222.05 222.05 Down 2.85
May 224.80 224.80 222.30 222.30 Down 2.90
Jun 222.70 Down 2.90
Jul 223.00 Down 2.80
Aug 223.45 Down 2.80
Sep 223.65 Down 2.70
Oct 223.95 Down 2.80
Nov 224.45 Down 2.80
Dec 224.50 Down 2.80
Jan 224.90 Down 2.80
Feb 225.20 Down 2.60
Mar 225.30 Down 2.85
May 225.65 Down 2.85
Jul 226.05 Down 2.85
Sep 226.65 Down 2.85
Dec 226.90 Down 2.85
Mar 227.30 Down 2.85
May 227.55 Down 2.85
Jul 227.85 Down 2.85
Sep 228.10 Down 2.85
Dec 231.00 Down 2.85
Mar 231.05 Down 2.85
May 231.10 Down 2.85
Jul 231.15 Down 2.85
Sep 231.20 Down 2.85
Dec 231.25 Down 2.85
Mar 231.30 Down 2.85