BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2260
|Down
|18
|May
|2269
|2299
|2243
|2264
|Down
|21
|Jul
|2252
|Down
|30
|Jul
|2273
|2289
|2246
|2260
|Down
|18
|Sep
|2278
|2290
|2239
|2252
|Down
|30
|Dec
|2261
|2270
|2219
|2232
|Down
|31
|Mar
|2244
|2249
|2201
|2216
|Down
|29
|May
|2243
|2243
|2202
|2215
|Down
|28
|Jul
|2239
|2244
|2201
|2213
|Down
|28
|Sep
|2222
|2222
|2199
|2210
|Down
|28
|Dec
|2195
|2204
|2195
|2204
|Down
|27
|Mar
|2194
|Down
|27