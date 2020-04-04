BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2260 Down 18 May 2269 2299 2243 2264 Down 21 Jul 2252 Down 30 Jul 2273 2289 2246 2260 Down 18 Sep 2278 2290 2239 2252 Down 30 Dec 2261 2270 2219 2232 Down 31 Mar 2244 2249 2201 2216 Down 29 May 2243 2243 2202 2215 Down 28 Jul 2239 2244 2201 2213 Down 28 Sep 2222 2222 2199 2210 Down 28 Dec 2195 2204 2195 2204 Down 27 Mar 2194 Down 27