  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/04 03:18

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2260 Down 18
May 2269 2299 2243 2264 Down 21
Jul 2252 Down 30
Jul 2273 2289 2246 2260 Down 18
Sep 2278 2290 2239 2252 Down 30
Dec 2261 2270 2219 2232 Down 31
Mar 2244 2249 2201 2216 Down 29
May 2243 2243 2202 2215 Down 28
Jul 2239 2244 2201 2213 Down 28
Sep 2222 2222 2199 2210 Down 28
Dec 2195 2204 2195 2204 Down 27
Mar 2194 Down 27