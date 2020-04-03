KFC and other fast food restaurants mobilize against the coronavirus KFC and other fast food restaurants mobilize against the coronavirus (CNA photo)

Fast food restaurants in Taiwan have said they are taking additional precautions to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in response to new social distancing guidelines announced earlier by the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The CECC recommended Tuesday that people stay at least one meter apart outdoors and 1.5 meters apart indoors, and advised them to wear a surgical face mask if they are unable to maintain a safe distance.

Business places that cannot adhere to these distancing guidelines should close temporarily to prevent the spread of the virus, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the CECC, said Wednesday, although he acknowledged that the guidelines are voluntary and carry no legal weight.

In keeping with the advice, Kentucky Fried Chicken is encouraging people to use its "contact-free" pick-up and delivery options to reduce the risk of infection and is posting notices at its outlets to remind customers of the distancing guidelines.

Similarly, the Taiwanese chain TKK Fried Chicken said it has asked employees to remind customers of the rules, while four other dining companies owned by the brand have instructed their workers to observe the guidelines when seating customers.

At McDonald's locations in Taiwan, meanwhile, both in-store and delivery workers are required to wear face masks and wash their hands once per hour, and are asked to voluntarily test and record their temperatures.

At MOS Burger, meanwhile, employees are required to take their temperature before starting their shifts and to wear a face mask while on duty.

The burger chain said it is also offering hand sanitizer to dine-in patrons and requires employees to sanitize their hands before taking orders to customers' tables. (By Chang Hsiung-feng and Matthew Mazzetta)