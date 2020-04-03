10 Things to Know for Today

A jogger runs by a mural which reads "Stay at Home, Life is Beautiful" Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Los Angeles. California is in its second week of a ... A jogger runs by a mural which reads "Stay at Home, Life is Beautiful" Thursday, April 2, 2020, in Los Angeles. California is in its second week of a statewide lockdown, where schools and nonessential businesses are closed and the governor has ordered people to stay home. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

An Israeli police officer wears protective gear as two ultra-Orthodox men detained by police wait outside a synagogue on a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, a suburb of Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, April 2, 2020. ‏On Wednesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered a police cordon around the largely ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, to limit movement to and from the city. Bnei Brak has the second highest number of coronavirus cases in Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Henry sits in a bin as he and other homeless people rest at the Caledonian stadium downtown Pretoria, South Africa, Thursday April 2, 2020, after being rounded up by police in an effort to enforce a 21-day lockdown to control the spread of the coronavirus. Many of them being addicted, are receiving methadone syrup from a local NGO, and were complaining about the lack of sanitizer and soap. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.(AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A policeman, foreground right, accompanies a group of migrant laborers, who came to renew work permits, to a migration center in St.Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month as part of a partial industrial shutdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

Pat Marmo, owner of Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, walks through his body holding facility that is struggling to handle overflow of clients stemming from COVID-19 deaths, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. "This is a state of emergency," he said. "We need help." (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Soldiers distribute food to people who cannot leave their homes during the lockdown enacted to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 2, 2020. COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

Workers move a coffin with the body of a victim of coronavirus as others coffins are stored waiting for burial or cremation at the Collserola morgue in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

In this March 26, 2020 photo provided by Tiffany Pinckney, she donates blood for a study at a hospital in New York after recovering from COVID-19. "It is definitely overwhelming to know that in my blood, there may be answers," said Pinckney, 39, (Courtesy Tiffany Pinckney via AP)

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment in one of the intensive care units (ICU) of the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital in Badalona, Barcelona province, Spain, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

1. VIRUS DEATHS, UNEMPLOYMENT ACCELERATING Coronavirus deaths mount in Spain, Italy and New York, while the outbreak throws 10 million Americans out of work in just two weeks and sickens more than a million people.

2. ‘WE NEED HELP’ Funeral directors in New York City are facing unprecedented demand due to the coronavirus pandemic with AP witnessing 185 bodies stacked up in one funeral home — triple the normal capacity.

3. UK HEALTH SERVICE GEARS UP FOR VIRUS PEAK Britain’s National Health Service is facing the biggest test in its 72-year history as the government races to ensure medical facilities have the staffing and equipment they need.

4. WANTED: COVID-19 SURVIVOR’S BLOOD Without proof that it works, doctors want to use blood plasma from recovered coronavirus patients to treat the sick, giving them a dose of the immune system antibodies that fight the virus.

5. TRUMP-PELOSI RELATIONSHIP REMAINS BROKEN The president and House speaker have not spoken in five months and there are concerns that could hinder the U.S. government’s ability to respond to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

6. ISRAELI ULTRA-ORTHODOX HIT HARD BY VIRUS After ignoring weeks of pleas to avoid large gatherings and to stay at home, the religious city of Bnei Brak in central Israel emerges as the worst hot spot of infections.

7. RECORD HIRING STREAK IN JEOPARDY The U.S. government’s monthly jobs report is expected to show that the American jobs machine came to a sudden halt in March as a result of the coronavirus.

8. JUDGE WON’T DELAY WISCONSIN ELECTION A federal judge blasts state leaders’ decision not to delay the election to protect people’s health but refuses to postpone it himself, ordering an extension for absentee voting.

9. ‘COFFEE & KAREEM’ A LEWD BUDDY COP COMEDY A new Netflix film puts a daffy police officer together with a potty-mouthed pre-teen on a series of crazy hijinks in Detroit.

10. SPRINGFIELD MAY CALL RUDY T San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich says it’s “long overdue” that former Houston Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich get the call from the Basketball Hall of Fame.