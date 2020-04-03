European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said talks among were underway over whether or not to extend border closures within the EU, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"We are in consultation with member states on how to proceed beyond Easter," she told Europe 1 radio.

Von der Leyen also reiterated that the next EU budget should take the form of a new "Marshall Plan" to drive Europe's recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak. The German politician said she felt Europe would emerge from the coronavirus crisis in a stronger state.

Last week, von der Leyen said some member states had sidelined their solidarity with the bloc by shutting borders, hoarding medical supplies and waving through major spending plans regardless of EU rules.

Germans urged to stay away from Netherlands

She told a sparsely attended meeting of the European Parliament that: "When Europe really needed an 'all for one' spirit,' too many initially gave an 'only for me' response."

The comments came as Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte appealed to German and Belgian tourists to not travel to the country over the Easter weekend.

While cross-border travel to and from the Netherlands has already slowed to a trickle amid frontier closures across European nations, Rutte said the Dutch Foreign Ministry would spread a keep-away message over social media.

The Easter period would typically see German and Belgian tourists flock to Dutch campsites and vacation rentals. Many of these have already been closed due to coronavirus, though the Dutch government has avoided a full lockdown until now.

