In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, the main Athens' Syntagma square is seen empty during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty a... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, the main Athens' Syntagma square is seen empty during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, the Parthenon Temple is illuminated atop of Acropolis hill during the lockdown, in Athens. Deserted squares, p... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, the Parthenon Temple is illuminated atop of Acropolis hill during the lockdown, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, four hotels are closed in Syngrou avenue, in Athens, during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, em... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, four hotels are closed in Syngrou avenue, in Athens, during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a view of the empty Panepistimiou street by the Athens Academy during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a view of the empty Panepistimiou street by the Athens Academy during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a view of the empty Kotzia square, with the Athens City Hall in the background in central Athens during the loc... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a view of the empty Kotzia square, with the Athens City Hall in the background in central Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a view of the empty Monastiraki square, usually the most crowded area in central Athens. Deserted squares, padl... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a view of the empty Monastiraki square, usually the most crowded area in central Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in front of the Kapnikarea Orthodox church in ... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a municipal worker wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectant in front of the Kapnikarea Orthodox church in central Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a few cars use the empty Amalias avenue with the temple of Zeus in the background, in central Athens during the... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, a few cars use the empty Amalias avenue with the temple of Zeus in the background, in central Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, police gather at a checkpoint in the empty Amalias avenue, in central Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squa... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, police gather at a checkpoint in the empty Amalias avenue, in central Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 aerial photo, a view of the empty Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and Syngrou avenue during the lockdown. ... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 aerial photo, a view of the empty Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center and Syngrou avenue during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 aerial photo, a view of Poseidonos avenue and the beach of Paleo Faliro in southern Athens during the lockdown. Deser... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 aerial photo, a view of Poseidonos avenue and the beach of Paleo Faliro in southern Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, vehicles on Poseidonos avenue, with the beach of Paleo Faliro at left, in southern Athens during the lockdown. ... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, vehicles on Poseidonos avenue, with the beach of Paleo Faliro at left, in southern Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, cars use Syngrou avenue, a major road linking the central Athens with the southern seaside zone of the Greek ca... In this Thursday, April 2, 2020 photo, cars use Syngrou avenue, a major road linking the central Athens with the southern seaside zone of the Greek capital. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 aerial photo, a view of the worksite of the new fountain in Omonoia square as taxis line-up in central Athens during ... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 aerial photo, a view of the worksite of the new fountain in Omonoia square as taxis line-up in central Athens during the lockdown. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 aerial photo, a commuter exits from Panepistimio Metro station at the deserted Korai pavement street in central Athen... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 aerial photo, a commuter exits from Panepistimio Metro station at the deserted Korai pavement street in central Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, pedestrians walk in Akadimias street in central Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, pedestrians walk in Akadimias street in central Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of a deserted Ermou street, Athens' main shopping area. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenue... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of a deserted Ermou street, Athens' main shopping area. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of a virtually deserted Stadiou street in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues wher... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of a virtually deserted Stadiou street in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of Monastiraki square, usually the most crowded area in central Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked pa... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of Monastiraki square, usually the most crowded area in central Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of the Parthenon Temple on top of the Acropolis hills with the deserted Plaka tourist district, in Athe... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of the Parthenon Temple on top of the Acropolis hills with the deserted Plaka tourist district, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 aerial photo, a virtually empty Syntagma square, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where ... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 aerial photo, a virtually empty Syntagma square, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of the virtually empty Syntagma square, with the Greek parliament in the background, in Athens. Deserte... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of the virtually empty Syntagma square, with the Greek parliament in the background, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of the 19th century statue of the ancient goddess Athena, above the Athens Academy, with three taxis ar... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, a view of the 19th century statue of the ancient goddess Athena, above the Athens Academy, with three taxis are parked on the empty Panepistimiou street, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, an aerial view of the Athens University headquarters building and a deserted Panepistimiou street, in Athens. ... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020 photo, an aerial view of the Athens University headquarters building and a deserted Panepistimiou street, in Athens. Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where cars were once jammed bumper-to-bumper in heavy traffic. The Greek capital, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty as part of a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Deserted squares, padlocked parks, empty avenues where lines of cars once idled bumper-to-bumper in traffic as motorbikes and scooters zoomed through the narrow gaps between. The Greek capital, Athens, like so many cities across the world, has seen its streets empty under a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Compared with many other countries, Greece took aggressive measures early. Schools, kindergartens and universities were shut after the first confirmed cases, while more restrictions were introduced every couple of days: ski resorts and public organized beaches closed, retail stores shut down, routine surgeries canceled, churches shuttered, more and more people advised to work from home.

On March 23, a full lockdown was implemented, allowing people to leave home only for specific reasons. At the time, Greece had 624 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 15 deaths.

Under the lockdown, anyone outdoors must carry a signed self-declaration form, or must have sent a text message to a central number. People may leave home to work, visit a doctor or bank, buy food or medication, attend a direct relative's funeral, help someone in need, take exercise or walk a pet.

Violators face 150-euro ($163) fines, and police have fanned out across the country, setting up spot checks on central avenues and even boarding public buses — which are running nearly empty — to ensure passengers are not breaking the rules. By Thursday, police said they had imposed fines for 15,741 violations since March 23.

Government officials have said that while the vast majority of the population has abided by the new regulations, some continue to flout them, using the justification of exercise or walking a pet to congregate in certain areas. Beaches and seafront walks have been particularly popular during warm spring weather, and authorities this week restricted access to only a few hours per day on a pedestrian seafront area in the northern city of Thessaloniki after crowds gathered there over the weekend.

In Athens, cars whizz through normally congested streets. Cleaning crews spray sidewalks with disinfectant. Pedestrians are scarce: the occasional jogger or dog-walker, a few people walking to work, the homeless, some asylum-seekers and other migrants.

Officials say it will take weeks to determine whether the restrictions are bearing fruit. By Thursday, the virus had killed 53 people in Greece. At least 1,544 had been confirmed positive.