TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Yilan City government donated NT$100,000 (US$3,300) to Italian Father Giuseppe Didone to help his native country overcome the onslaught of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, reports said Friday (April 3).

Italy has become one of the most affected nations of the virus outbreak, tallying more than 115,000 coronavirus victims, including more than 13,000 deaths, according to Italian media reports Thursday (April 2).

Didone, who spent over 50 years working in Taiwan, said his home region had shortages of many essential items in the fight against the virus. After he asked for outside help, Yilan City Mayor Chiang Tsung-yuan (江聰淵) decided to boost his city's reputation and donate NT$100,000 to the cause.

Yilan's local officeholder praised Didone and his Catholic missionaries for coming to Taiwan while the country’s healthcare system was still in its infancy and for their hard work helping the poor. The Italian priest contributed to the construction of hospitals in the Yilan County city of Luodong and in Penghu County, he said.

Chiang also encouraged other citizens to help out and make donations intended for the purchase of masks and other virus-fighting equipment, CNA reported.