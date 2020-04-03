  1. Home
Taiwan to fine passengers not wearing masks on public transport

First staff will try persuasion, but a maximum fine of NT$15,000 could follow: Health Minister

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/03 15:04
Passengers on the MRT April 1 

Passengers on the MRT April 1  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following demands from local governments to make the wearing of masks compulsory on public transport, Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said passengers refusing to don a mask could be fined from NT$3,000 (US$99) to NT$15,000.

Earlier Friday (April 3), Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said passengers should be refused entry to Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations and buses if they did not wear a mask. She wanted to introduce the measure on April 9, the date that each resident will be allowed to buy nine masks once every two weeks.

At the daily Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) news conference Friday, Chen said anyone boarding any form of public transport should be wearing a face mask to protect himself and others against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), CNA reported.

At first, staff should try and persuade a person not wearing a mask to don one, but if it did not work, a fine would follow, Chen said. There was no immediate word on when the new measure would be introduced.
