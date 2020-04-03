TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan confirmed nine people as new Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases Friday (April 3), taking the total for the country up to 348.

The imported cases numbered seven in all, while two new cases were local transmissions, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said at its daily news conference. The total also included five deaths and 50 patients who had returned home after treatment at hospitals.

The local transmissions were both women, one in her 60s and one in her 40s. No. 343 had not traveled overseas, but her husband returned from the United States on March 17.

No. 347 had not any recorded travel history either, but she had been in contact with patient No. 336, one of the new cases announced Thursday (April 2).

The imported cases were five women and two men, ranging in age from more than 20 to more than 60. The patients had traveled to a variety of countries, namely the U.S., Great Britain, Denmark, Austria, the Czech Republic and Thailand. They had entered Taiwan between March 14 and April 1, according to the CECC.

No. 341 was the wife of No. 182 and the sixth member of a tour group which visited Austria and the Czech Republic to be confirmed with the virus. The CECC added that No. 344 was the wife of No. 182 and the fifth member of a group of independent travelers who had been touring the U.S. together.

Of the 348 infections, a total of 298 had been imported from overseas, with 50 domestic transmissions. On Taiwan’s main island, only the relatively sparsely populated east coast counties of Hualien and Taitung still had not registered any coronavirus cases as of Thursday (April 2).