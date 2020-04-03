TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — From April 9, Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) stations and buses in Taipei and New Taipei should refuse entry to passengers not wearing masks against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Taipei City Government said Friday (April 3).

As starting the same day, each Taiwanese resident will be allowed to buy nine masks once every two weeks, there will be enough face masks to go round to allow the new measure to be introduced, CNA quoted Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) as saying.

At present, most MRT and bus passengers already wear masks, but the measure is not compulsory. Huang said the capital would hold talks with New Taipei City to introduce the new requirement on April 9.

The central government had already recommended that people keep a “social distance” of 1 meter outside and 1.5 m inside, and if such was not possible, as for example in the public transportation system, then people should wear masks.

At the moment, citizens were still lining up outside pharmacies to buy masks, which showed that the supply was still not enough, but from April 9, everyone should have one mask per day, allowing passengers to wear one during their journey, Huang said.

She added it was still up to the central government to set rules such as punishment for passengers who refuse to wear a mask but still want to enter the MRT system.

