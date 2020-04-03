AP Week in Pictures, North America

A pedestrian crosses Cable Car tracks on Powell Street in San Francisco, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrict... A pedestrian crosses Cable Car tracks on Powell Street in San Francisco, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrictions aimed at keeping them home as much as possible while hospitals and health officials scrambled Sunday to ready themselves for a week that could see the feared dramatic surge in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the age... During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the agency indefinitely cut weekday service to 42 trains instead of the normal 92 as coronavirus shelter-in-place orders remain in effect. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of... Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The company is equipped to handle 40-60 cases at a time. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was taking care of 185 Thursday morning. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

A medical worker sticks her head outside a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ho... A medical worker sticks her head outside a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The hospital is caring for a high number of coronavirus patients in the city, and New York leads the nation in the number of cases, according to Johns Hopkins University, which is keeping a running tally. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

A worker moves items at a federal medical station as it is set up as a field hospital at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday,... A worker moves items at a federal medical station as it is set up as a field hospital at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday, March 30, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The USNS Comfort departs Hampton Roads en route to New York to help in the response to the coronavirus Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Hampton, Va. (AP P... The USNS Comfort departs Hampton Roads en route to New York to help in the response to the coronavirus Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Hampton, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

President Donald Trump speaks, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, and Vice... President Donald Trump speaks, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, and Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Medical and physician assistant students wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift ca... Medical and physician assistant students wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift camp for the homeless Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Las Vegas. Officials opened part of a city parking lot as a makeshift homeless shelter after a local shelter closed when a man staying there tested positive for coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Locher)

MARCH 27–April 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes medical and physician assistant students wearing personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift camp for the homeless in Las Vegas; President Donald Trump speaking while accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington; a woman surveying the damage to her office after a tornado touched down in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and a worker moving items at a federal medical station as it is set up as a field hospital at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

