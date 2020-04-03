  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/03 12:37
Medical and physician assistant students wear personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift ca...
President Donald Trump speaks, accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, left, and Vice...
The USNS Comfort departs Hampton Roads en route to New York to help in the response to the coronavirus Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Hampton, Va. (AP P...
A worker moves items at a federal medical station as it is set up as a field hospital at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Monday,...
A medical worker sticks her head outside a COVID-19 testing tent set up outside Elmhurst Hospital Center in New York, Saturday, March 28, 2020. The ho...
Bodies are wrapped in protective plastic in a holding facility at Daniel J. Schaefer Funeral Home, Thursday, April 2, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of...
During the peak of commute hours, Caltrain cars sit dormant at San Francisco's 4th & King Street station on Monday, March 30, 2020. On Monday, the age...
A pedestrian crosses Cable Car tracks on Powell Street in San Francisco, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Californians endured a weekend of stepped-up restrict...

MARCH 27–April 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes medical and physician assistant students wearing personal protective equipment as they prepare to screen for possible coronavirus cases at a makeshift camp for the homeless in Las Vegas; President Donald Trump speaking while accompanied by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Vice President Mike Pence about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington; a woman surveying the damage to her office after a tornado touched down in Jonesboro, Arkansas; and a worker moving items at a federal medical station as it is set up as a field hospital at Temple University’s Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

