AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/04/03 12:01
A man sips mate, an herbal drink, while standing in his doorway on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Argentine go...
A piece of cardboard is taped to a supermarket door with a handwritten message that reads in Spanish: "NOTICE: Without a face mask, no entry", as prec...
A resident stops to look at a medical worker dressed from head to toe in protective gear outside the Plaza de Toros de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru, Tu...
A girl wearing a medical mask, cradles her stuffed animal affixed with a makeshift mask, outside her home in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 2, 2020. ...
Two women, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, sit inside a home nail salon in Havana, Cuba, Tues...
Medical workers wearing protective gear peer into a car checking if commuters have COVID-19 symptoms, in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Braz...
A shopper uses a snorkel mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus as she shops at La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, A...
A man is reflected in a mirror as vendors set up their stalls at the start of the day in a street market in Mexico City, Saturday, March 28, 2020, as ...
A woman, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, rides in a public cable car in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, April...
City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of COVID-19, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Bolivian Health Minister confi...
Ciro Orlando Gijon, 78, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread the new coronavirus, waits to apply for shelter at the Plaza...
Cemetery workers in protective gear bury a person alongside rows of freshly dug graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, A...

MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

