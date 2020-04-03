Cemetery workers in protective gear bury a person alongside rows of freshly dug graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, A... Cemetery workers in protective gear bury a person alongside rows of freshly dug graves at the Vila Formosa cemetery in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America, has had a 30 percent increase in the number of burials amid the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the cemetery's administration. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Ciro Orlando Gijon, 78, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread the new coronavirus, waits to apply for shelter at the Plaza... Ciro Orlando Gijon, 78, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the spread the new coronavirus, waits to apply for shelter at the Plaza de Toros de Acho bullring, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The mayor of Lima reported that the plaza will provide shelter and balanced meals for some of the city's homeless amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of COVID-19, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Bolivian Health Minister confi... City workers fumigate a street to help contain the spread of COVID-19, in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Bolivian Health Minister confirmed on Sunday the country’s first death due to the new coronavirus pandemic, a 78-year-old woman who died from acute respiratory failure. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A woman, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, rides in a public cable car in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, April... A woman, wearing a protective face mask as a precaution against the new coronavirus, rides in a public cable car in Bogota, Colombia, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, during a countrywide lockdown as it seeks to prevent the spread of the COVID-19. Health authorities have begun checking the temperature of commuters as a measure to contain the pandemic. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

A man is reflected in a mirror as vendors set up their stalls at the start of the day in a street market in Mexico City, Saturday, March 28, 2020, as ... A man is reflected in a mirror as vendors set up their stalls at the start of the day in a street market in Mexico City, Saturday, March 28, 2020, as business is reduced amid the spread of the new coronavirus. In just over a week, Mexico has gone from seeing its president giving hugs and kisses on his tours to hearing the first harsh call from the government for people to stay home. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A shopper uses a snorkel mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus as she shops at La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, A... A shopper uses a snorkel mask as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus as she shops at La Vega market in Santiago, Chile, Thursday, April 2, 2020. In Chile, which has seen cases grow to more than 2500 since March 3, many coronavirus diagnoses have been in upper-middle-class neighborhoods, in people just back from Europe, particularly Italy. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)

Medical workers wearing protective gear peer into a car checking if commuters have COVID-19 symptoms, in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Braz... Medical workers wearing protective gear peer into a car checking if commuters have COVID-19 symptoms, in Guarulhos on the outskirts of Sao Paulo, Brazil, Monday, March 30, 2020. President Jair Bolsonaro has stuck with his contention that concern about the new coronavirus is overblown, and accused Brazilian media of trying to stoke nationwide hysteria. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Two women, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, sit inside a home nail salon in Havana, Cuba, Tues... Two women, wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, sit inside a home nail salon in Havana, Cuba, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Cuban authorities are requiring anyone outside their home must wear a mask. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A girl wearing a medical mask, cradles her stuffed animal affixed with a makeshift mask, outside her home in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 2, 2020. ... A girl wearing a medical mask, cradles her stuffed animal affixed with a makeshift mask, outside her home in Quito, Ecuador, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The government has declared a health emergency, restricting movement to only those who provide basic services, enacting a curfew and closing schools to help contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

A resident stops to look at a medical worker dressed from head to toe in protective gear outside the Plaza de Toros de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru, Tu... A resident stops to look at a medical worker dressed from head to toe in protective gear outside the Plaza de Toros de Acho bullring in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The mayor of Lima reported that the bullring will provide shelter and balanced meals for some of the city's homeless amid the new coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A piece of cardboard is taped to a supermarket door with a handwritten message that reads in Spanish: "NOTICE: Without a face mask, no entry", as prec... A piece of cardboard is taped to a supermarket door with a handwritten message that reads in Spanish: "NOTICE: Without a face mask, no entry", as precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus, in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 30, 2020. Venezuela's political and economic crisis has left the nation especially vulnerable to COVID-19. Medical workers say most hospitals lack the basics like soap and water and were ill-equipped to handle common ailments — before the global outbreak. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

A man sips mate, an herbal drink, while standing in his doorway on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Argentine go... A man sips mate, an herbal drink, while standing in his doorway on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The Argentine government extended a forced lockdown until April 12 to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Victor R. Caivano)

MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Anita Baca in Mexico City.

