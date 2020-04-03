Temperatures in Taiwan are expected to rise by about 3 degrees Celsius on Friday, as a northeasterly wind system weakens, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

Daytime temperatures in northern Taiwan are forecast to reach 23-24 degrees Friday, 1-2 degrees higher than the previous day, while highs in central and southern Taiwan will climb 2-3 degrees to 27-28 degrees and 28-30 degrees, respectively, the CWB said.

However, nighttime temperatures will fall sharply to 17-18 degrees in the north and 18-20 degrees in the central and southern parts in the country, the CWB said.

Despite the warmer weather on Friday, a thick cloud cover will bring rain in northern Taiwan and in mountainous areas in the center and south and occasional showers in other parts of the country, the CWB said. It also warned of low visibility caused by thick fog in the outlying Kinmen and Matsu islands on Friday and advised travelers to stay alert to any resulting changes in flight schedules.

In Keelung and the northeastern coastal areas, people engaged in water activities are advised to exercise caution, as big waves can be expected in those areas, the bureau said.

By Saturday, the northeasterly wind system will strengthen again, bringing down the mercury in northern Taiwan by 2-3 degrees, but temperatures in central and southern Taiwan are likely to remain the same, the CWB forecast.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the north of the country and in Yilan, Hualien, and Taitung in the east was rated as "good" Friday, while it was deemed "fair" in central Taiwan, and Chiayi, Tainan, Kaohsiung and Pingtung in the south, as well as outlying islands such as Kinmen and Matsu, according to the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA).