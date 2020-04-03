AP Week in Pictures, Asia

People wear face masks as they walk at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Chinese government is hitting back at U.S. of...
People wear face masks as they walk at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Chinese government is hitting back at U.S. officials and lawmakers who are accusing it of suppressing and hiding information about the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New ...
Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New Delhi, India, Friday, March 27, 2020. Some of India's legions of poor and others suddenly thrown out of work by a nationwide stay-at-home order began receiving aid on Thursday, as both public and private groups worked to blunt the impact of efforts to curb the coronavirus pandemic. The measures that went into effect Wednesday, the largest of their kind in the world, risk heaping further hardship on the quarter of the population who live below the poverty line and the 1.8 million who are homeless. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Motorists are sprayed with disinfectant in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak at the gate of a housing complex in South Tangerang, ...
Motorists are sprayed with disinfectant in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak at the gate of a housing complex in South Tangerang, Indonesia, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Indonesia will close its doors to foreign arrivals in an attempt to curb the coronavirus spread while the country plans to bring home more than a million nationals working abroad. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)
A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a quarantine hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes ...
A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a quarantine hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
A daughter of a migrant laborer who has been quarantined with her parents while they were on their way to their village, waits for her father to retur...
A daughter of a migrant laborer who has been quarantined with her parents while they were on their way to their village, waits for her father to return with food packets at a government school in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. India is adding more resources to tackle its increase in coronavirus cases by announcing that private hospitals may be requisitioned to help treat virus patients, and turning railway cars and a motor racing circuit into makeshift quarantine facilities. The steps were taken after a nationwide lockdown announced last week by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led to a mass exodus of migrant workers from cities to their villages, often on foot and without food and water, raising fears that the virus may have reached to the countryside, where health care facilities are limited. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Passengers on a train with staggered seating wear protective face masks in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus the coronavirus in at Hua La...
Passengers on a train with staggered seating wear protective face masks in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus the coronavirus in at Hua Lamphong Railway Station in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Ko...
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Kong, Monday, March 30, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)
The Olympic rings are reflected on the facade of Japan Olympic Museum Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the ...
The Olympic rings are reflected on the facade of Japan Olympic Museum Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the same time slot scheduled for this year's games. Tokyo organizers said Monday the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
A nurse in protective clothing takes notes from a woman with symptoms of new coronavirus at a carpark that turned into a COVID-19 infection screening ...
A nurse in protective clothing takes notes from a woman with symptoms of new coronavirus at a carpark that turned into a COVID-19 infection screening center at Chulalongkorn University health service center in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyde...
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
An Indian girl stands amid smoke as municipal workers fumigate an area as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March ...
An Indian girl stands amid smoke as municipal workers fumigate an area as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 29, 2020. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi apologized to the public on Sunday for imposing a three-week national lockdown, calling it harsh but "needed to win" the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2020
This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.
The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com