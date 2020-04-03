  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/03 10:01
People wear face masks as they walk at an outdoor shopping area in Beijing, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The Chinese government is hitting back at U.S. of...
Migrant daily wage laborers make the journey to their respective villages on foot following a lockdown amid concern over spread of coronavirus in New ...
Motorists are sprayed with disinfectant in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak at the gate of a housing complex in South Tangerang, ...
A woman receives a COVID-19 test at a quarantine hotel in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province Tuesday, March 31, 2020. The new coronavirus causes ...
A daughter of a migrant laborer who has been quarantined with her parents while they were on their way to their village, waits for her father to retur...
Passengers on a train with staggered seating wear protective face masks in hopes of curbing the spread of the coronavirus the coronavirus in at Hua La...
Tables and chairs are taped for the social distancing law enforcement to help curb the spread of the coronavirus at a Starbucks coffee shop in Hong Ko...
The Olympic rings are reflected on the facade of Japan Olympic Museum Monday, March 30, 2020, in Tokyo. The Tokyo Olympics will open next year in the ...
A nurse in protective clothing takes notes from a woman with symptoms of new coronavirus at a carpark that turned into a COVID-19 infection screening ...
An Indian policeman wearing a virus themed helmet rides on a horse during an awareness rally aimed at preventing the spread of new coronavirus in Hyde...
An Indian girl stands amid smoke as municipal workers fumigate an area as a precautionary measure against COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March ...

MARCH 27-APRIL 2, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

