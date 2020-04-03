American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Boston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|New York
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Tampa Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Toronto
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Cleveland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Kansas City
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Los Angeles
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|_
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|_
___
Boston at Baltimore, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Houston at Oakland, ppd.
Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.
Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.
Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.
L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.
Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.
Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.
Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.
Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.
Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.
Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.
Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.
Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.