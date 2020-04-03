  1. Home
American League Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/04/03 04:53

All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
Baltimore 0 0 .000 _
Boston 0 0 .000 _
New York 0 0 .000 _
Tampa Bay 0 0 .000 _
Toronto 0 0 .000 _
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 _
Cleveland 0 0 .000 _
Detroit 0 0 .000 _
Kansas City 0 0 .000 _
Minnesota 0 0 .000 _
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 0 0 .000 _
Los Angeles 0 0 .000 _
Oakland 0 0 .000 _
Seattle 0 0 .000 _
Texas 0 0 .000 _

___

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Kansas City at Detroit, ppd.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Houston at Oakland, ppd.

Cincinnati at Toronto, ppd.

Minnesota at Seattle, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.

Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.

Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.

L.A. Angels at Texas, ppd.

Friday's Games

Cleveland (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), ppd.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Texas (TBD), ppd.

Houston (TBD) at L.A. Angels (TBD), ppd.

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Boston, ppd.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Cleveland at Detroit, ppd.

Seattle at Kansas City, ppd.

Oakland at Minnesota, ppd.

Baltimore at St. Louis, ppd.

Tampa Bay at Texas, ppd.

Houston at L.A. Angels, ppd.