FILE - In this file photo taken on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin wearing a protective suit enters a hall during his visit to the hospital for coronavirus patients in Kommunarka, outside Moscow, Russia. Russian authorities declared a war on "fake news" related to the new coronavirus. The crusade was triggered by what looked like a real disinformation campaign, but as the outbreak in Russia picked up speed and criticism of the Kremlin's "it is under control" stance mounted, the authorities cracked down on social media users doubting the official numbers and news outlets questioning the government's response to the epidemic.

A view of the unusually empty embankment during evening rush hour outside the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. The Russian capital has woken up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same as Moscow, to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a cabinet meeting via videoconference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Putin said that more than 20,000 Russians are waiting for a chance to come back amid the pandemic.

A food delivery courier wearing a face mask waits to cross a nearly empty road due to residents taking the advice of staying at home to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, with Moscow City skyscrapers in the background, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Online shopping for food and other supplies has boomed in Moscow after the authorities put most residents on lockdown.

Workers erect a building which will be a new hospital, on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The vast majority of Russian regions are currently on lockdown, ordering residents to self-isolate at home and not go out, unless it's to buy groceries, medications, walk their dogs or take out trash.

MOSCOW (AP) — President Vladimir Putin has ordered most Russians to stay off work until the end of the month to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Speaking in a televised address to the nation on Thursday, Putin said he was extending the non-working policy he ordered earlier for this week to remain in force throughout April.

He said there are exceptions for essential industries to keep operating, and grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Putin said that it would be up to the regional authorities to decide which sectors should keep working in their areas.

He said Russia's virus-prevention strategies have bought time and helped slow down the outbreak in the country, but he also warned that infections haven't yet peaked.

Russia had reported 3540 and 30 virus-related deaths as of Thursday, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. Experts have questioned how accurate those numbers are, given Russia's vast size and shared borders with China and Europe.

Putin said that along with protecting the public's health, it's also important to protect people's incomes and prevent a spike in unemployment.

He emphasized that employees should continue receiving their regular pay during the non-working period.