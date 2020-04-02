A budget of NT$4 billion (US$131 million) to help disadvantaged seniors and children during the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus outbreak, is expected to be introduced before the end of April, a government official said Thursday (April 2).

The NT$4 million budget is part of the NT$1.05 trillion (US$34.7 billion) economic relief package announced by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) Wednesday, said Su Chao-Ju (蘇昭如), deputy chief in the Department of Social Assistance and Social Work at the Ministry of Health and Welfare. The subsidies will benefit 870,000 seniors, children and youths with disabilities, designated as belonging to low and middle-income families, or those who currently receive other livelihood and educational assistance, according to Su.

Some low and middle-income households that were not covered by earlier government assistance programs are included in the new aid package, she said.

Each beneficiary can expect to receive NT$4,500 before the end of the month, Su said, adding that the new subsidies, consist of government aid for a three-month period and will be deposited directly into each beneficiary's personal account without the need for an application.