Highlights from a survey of more than 100 athletic directors by LEAD1, an association of ADs from Bowl Subdivision schools, and Teamworks:
Q: What are you most concerned about in regards to your student-athletes over the next three months? (99 respondents, selecting up to three):
Academic progress — 89%
Mental health — 74%
Lack of resources (academic, athletic and other) while off campus — 53%
Sports performance (maintaining training regimen) — 48%
Tenuous home situation while off campus — 23%
Issue around sport eligibility — 16%
Transfers — 10%
Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2019-20 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)
0-10% decrease — 37%
10%-20% — 32%
20%-30% — 23%
Greater than 30% — 8%
Q: In your worst-case scenario analysis, what is your department projecting for your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue as a result of the crisis? (95 respondents)
0-10% decrease — 8%
10%-20% decrease — 27%
20%-30% decrease — 28%
Greater than 30% decrease — 35%
Q: In projecting your 2020-21 fiscal year revenue, which revenue streams are you most concerned about being at risk? (95 respondents, select up to three).
Donations — 75%
Ticket sales and other revenue from in-person events — 74%
Conference distributions — 56%
NCAA distributions — 51%
Sponsorship — 31%
Student fees — 28%
Q: Do you believe your high-earners should voluntarily offer to make a personal financial sacrifice in during the crisis? (95 respondents)
Strongly disapprove — 6%
Disapprove — 8%
Neutral — 45%
Approve — 33%
Strongly approve — 7%