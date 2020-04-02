Coronavirus aid from Taiwan for Palau (screengrab from Ambassador Uludong's Twitter account) Coronavirus aid from Taiwan for Palau (screengrab from Ambassador Uludong's Twitter account)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – When the small Pacific island nation of Palau asked for help against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, its official ally Taiwan was the only country to help out, a diplomat said Thursday (April 2).

In early March, Taiwan also analyzed the tests on a volunteer from the United States who had been working in Palau, and they tested negative for the virus.

Palau’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Ngedikes Olai Uludong, Thursday about her frustration with international help efforts.

“Palau has been asking the global community for help and NO one responded except Taiwan! Thank you so much. Friends indeed! When ALL the experts says (sic), test, test, test! BUT no one to help … Thank you Taiwan. You know who your friends are!” she wrote.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) spokeswoman Joanna Ou (歐江安) said the country would expand aid to its allies in the spirit of “Taiwan Can Help, and Taiwan is Helping,” CNA reported. Taipei has long mounted a campaign to gain observer status at the annual World Health Assembly, but opposition from China has prevented progress on the issue, though the current coronavirus pandemic is moving more countries to express support for the idea.

Earlier in the week, Taiwan pledged 10 million masks for the United States, European countries, and its allies.