TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese citizens planning to leave India on board a Japanese flight will not be affected by a travel ban imposed by the Japanese government, reports said Thursday (April 2).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on March 31 that Japan would offer available seats on charter jets out of India to Taiwanese citizens wanting to leave that country. However, on April 1, the Japanese government said it would expand a ban on arrivals to cover visitors from 73 countries, including Taiwan.

In order to clarify the situation, Taiwan’s representative office in India contacted the Japanese authorities and learned that the ban would not affect Taiwanese travelers transiting in Japan on their way from India to the island, CNA reported. As India did not fall under the new ban, the Taiwanese could freely transit though if they planned to enter Japan, they would they be subject to a 14-day quarantine, the office said.

One problem Taiwanese travelers could encounter was that while Tokyo’s Haneda Airport operated 24 hours a day, Narita closed at night, which might force Taiwanese to leave the airport and therefore be quarantined, according to CNA.

The latest statistics showed that 12 Taiwanese citizens had left India for Japan on Wednesday (April 1), while six had booked flights on Thursday and one on April 4. According to CNA, many Taiwanese in India living and working in the South Asian country thought it was safer to stay at home than to undertake the long journey back to Taiwan.

The Indian government issued a three-week nationwide lockdown on March 25 to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, many foreigners planned to leave the country, even though by that time seats were hard to come by. Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) agreed that their charter flights to Tokyo would be open to Taiwanese citizens if there were enough seats left.

