10 Things to Know for Today

In this Monday, March 30, 2020, photo, a teddy bear hangs upside down in a window of a house in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealanders are embracin... In this Monday, March 30, 2020, photo, a teddy bear hangs upside down in a window of a house in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealanders are embracing an international movement in which people are placing teddy bears in their windows during coronavirus lockdowns to brighten the mood and give children a game to play by spotting the bears in their neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Asian stocks were meand... People walk past an electronic board showing Hong Kong share index outside a local bank in Hong Kong, Thursday, April 2, 2020. Asian stocks were meandering Thursday after a White House warning that as many as 240,000 Americans might die of the coronavirus sent Wall Street tumbling and signs of the outbreak's global economic cost increased.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

In this March 29, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, medical personnel assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles t... In this March 29, 2020 photo provided by the U.S. Navy, medical personnel assigned to the hospital ship USNS Mercy docked at the Port of Los Angeles treat a non-COVID-19 patient from a Los Angeles-area medical facility. The Mercy deployed in support of the nation's COVID-19 response efforts, and will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals, allowing them to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erwin Jacob Miciano/U.S. Navy via AP)

This undated photo shows Katherine Ramos, right, with her 4-year-old daughter Victoria Ramos at their home in Patterson, N.Y. Ramos is one of an army ... This undated photo shows Katherine Ramos, right, with her 4-year-old daughter Victoria Ramos at their home in Patterson, N.Y. Ramos is one of an army of health care workers that heeded New York's call for help reinforcing hospitals overwhelmed by the coronavirus pandemic. Ramos, of Cape Coral, Florida, is staying with her family in Patterson while she works as a nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital. (James Ramos via AP)

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a security guard wears a face mask as he walks along a pedestrian shopping street during a snowfall in Beijin... FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, a security guard wears a face mask as he walks along a pedestrian shopping street during a snowfall in Beijing. Skepticism about China’s reported coronavirus cases and deaths has swirled throughout the crisis, fueled by official efforts to quash bad news in the early days and a general distrust of the government. In any country, getting a complete picture of the infections amid the fog of war is virtually impossible. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, neighbors line up for free food staples outside Santa Ana primary school in Asuncion, Paraguay, par... FILE - In this Tuesday, March 31, 2020 file photo, neighbors line up for free food staples outside Santa Ana primary school in Asuncion, Paraguay, part of an already existing food program through the Education Ministry, as people stay home from work amid the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. According to research released on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, more evidence is emerging that coronavirus infections are being spread by people who have no clear symptoms, complicating efforts to gain control of the pandemic. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, a municipal worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Dakar, S... In this Wednesday, April 1, 2020, photo, a municipal worker sprays disinfectant in a mosque to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus in Dakar, Senegal. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Sylvain Cherkaoui)

In this photo provided by the French Army Thursday, April 2, 2020, medical staffs evacuate a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus, Wednesday April... In this photo provided by the French Army Thursday, April 2, 2020, medical staffs evacuate a patient infected with the Covid-19 virus, Wednesday April 1, 2020 at Orly airport, south of Paris. The operation aims at relieving hospitals in the Paris region, hardly hit by the coronavirus. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (Julien Fechter/DICOD via AP)

A medical worker transports a patient at Montefiore Medical Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate... A medical worker transports a patient at Montefiore Medical Center, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. THE RACE IS ON TO AVOID HIDDEN CARRIERS While governments compete against each other to buy protective gear, new questions arise about who should wear masks, get temperature checks or even be permitted to go outside.

2. AP: NURSING HOME INFECTIONS, DEATHS SURGE Deadly outbreaks nearly every day despite lockdown measures suggests a ban on visitors and daily screenings of staffers either came too late or were not rigorous enough.

3. TRUMP'S CONTRADICTORY VIEWS ON CHINA SHIFT The president’s diverging viewpoints on the coronavirus and China generate finger-pointing by both Beijing and Washington, further destabilizing a critical relationship.

4. SMARTPHONE APP RULES POST-VIRUS LIFE IN CHINA Green is the "health code" that says a user is symptom-free and it’s required to board a subway, check into a hotel or just enter Wuhan, the city where the pandemic began.

5. ‘I THREW SOME F-BOMBS’ Residents are snitching on businesses and neighbors as authorities worldwide work to enforce business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders.

6. HOSTAGE FAMILIES SEEK BETTER GOVERNMENT SUPPORT Family members of Americans who are imprisoned abroad or held hostage by militant groups say that the U.S. government must do better in communicating with them.

7. MURDER CONVICTION IN DANIEL PEARL CASE OVERTURNED A British Pakistani man found guilty of the 2002 kidnapping and killing of the Wall Street Journal reporter was instead found guilty of a lesser charge by a Pakistani court.

8. GLOBAL STOCKS GAIN World shares and U.S. futures rose following a rocky start after a White House warning that as many as 240,000 Americans might die of the coronavirus sent Wall Street tumbling.

9. JAZZ GREAT ELLIS MARSALIS JR. DIES The jazz pianist, teacher and patriarch of a New Orleans musical clan that includes famed performer sons Wynton and Branford, died of complications from the coronavirus. He was 85.

10. NOTHING SMART ABOUT STAGING UFC OR NFL DRAFT Plans by Dana White and Roger Goodell to hold both a UFC card and the NFL draft need to be shelved during the coronavirus crisis, AP’s sports columnist says.